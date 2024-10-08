There is a lot of variation in the Saluki type. This is due to the special place the breed has in the Arab tradition and immensity of the Middle East region, where each tribe bred its own type.

Believed to be rather cat-like in its behaviour, Salukis are reserved with strangers, full of dignity and intelligence, while remaining relatively independent. Despite this, Salukis are incredibly loyal dogs that will easily adapt to any home environment.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)