Skye Terrier

Skye Terriers are immediately distinguishable from their cousins, due to their low body, which is twice as long as it is high and covered with abundant hair. It moves apparently without effort, exuding strength through its fore and hindquarters, body and jaws.

Skye Terriers are tough and tenacious little dogs who form strong bonds with their owners. That being said, they are naturally wary of new people and have little patience for young children.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)