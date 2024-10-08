Skye Terrier

Elegant and very dignified, Skye Terriers recognise just one owner and are distrustful of strangers, but never malicious. Their legendary loyalty is just one among many qualities.
About the Skye Terrier

Skye Terriers are immediately distinguishable from their cousins, due to their low body, which is twice as long as it is high and covered with abundant hair. It moves apparently without effort, exuding strength through its fore and hindquarters, body and jaws.

Skye Terriers are tough and tenacious little dogs who form strong bonds with their owners. That being said, they are naturally wary of new people and have little patience for young children.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Loyal / Reserved

Key facts

Requires a lot of grooming
Needs moderate training
Garden not essential
