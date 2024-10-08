Courage and coolness are among the highly prized traits of the Slovakian Hound, which is used in its native country to follow the trail of wild boars and carnivores.

Always solid black with tan markings, despite their rather lightweight stature Slovakian Hounds have solid bones, forming a body in the shape of a longish rectangular. These are lively hounds with an extraordinary sense of direction.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)