Kleine Münsterländer
Kleine Münsterländers are versatile hunters with an inexhaustible predation instinct and solid nerves that react well to game.
About the Kleine Münsterländer
Kleine Münsterländers are intelligent, quick studies. Full of temperament but well balanced, they have a stable character and are attentive and friendly to humans.
They are good family dogs that are no trouble to socialise. On the hunt, these ideal team players maintain close contact with their owners.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Germany
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Loving / Gentle / Independent / Intelligent / Resilient
Key facts
Makes a great family dog
Patient with children and other animals
Requires moderate grooming
