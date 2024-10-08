Kleine Münsterländer

Kleine Münsterländers are versatile hunters with an inexhaustible predation instinct and solid nerves that react well to game.
About the Kleine Münsterländer

Kleine Münsterländers are intelligent, quick studies. Full of temperament but well balanced, they have a stable character and are attentive and friendly to humans.

They are good family dogs that are no trouble to socialise. On the hunt, these ideal team players maintain close contact with their owners.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: Germany
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Loving / Gentle / Independent / Intelligent / Resilient

Key facts

Makes a great family dog
Patient with children and other animals
Requires moderate grooming
A healthy start to life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs. 

Lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

