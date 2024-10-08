Spanish Mastiff

The Spanish Mastiff has a low and deep bark that can be heard from a considerable distance.
black and white Spanish Mastiff adult

About the Spanish Mastiff

Spanish Mastiffs are closely connected with the seasonal cycle of moving livestock from pasture to pasture, especially sheep, which they have been protecting from wolves and other predators since the Middle Ages. They are now also used to guard property and defend people. These animals are highly intelligent, but not without beauty either, and both are expressed in its gaze.

Hardy, loving, calm and noble, they are undaunted by animals that pose a threat or people that are unfamiliar to them, especially when they have a duty to protect and defend.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: Spain
Size category: Very large
Avg life expectancy: 10-11 years
Intelligent / Loving / Friendly / Determined / Protective / Confident

Key facts

Requires moderate grooming
Makes a great guard dog
Needs a lot of space
