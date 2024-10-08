Coarse-Haired Styrian Hound

Coarse-Haired Styrian Hounds are not only used to run down game by giving tongue. Often, they are also used to track wounded game on mountainous terrain.
Coarse-Haired Styrian Hounds are medium-sized, solidly built dogs with a serious but not vicious expression.

Above all, they are enthusiastic hunters that constantly give tongue as firm and determined trackers. The breed's coarse hair ensures that Styrians are able to work in all weathers.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: Austria

Size category: Medium

Avg life expectancy: 10–12 years

Loving / Gentle / Independent / Sociable

Key facts

Requires moderate grooming

Needs an experienced owner

Training should start early

