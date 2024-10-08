Tibetan Terrier

Their large, sturdy “snowshoe” feet are a unique feature of the Tibetan Terrier, adapted to manoeuvre mountainous terrains.

About the Tibetan Terrier

Tibetan Terriers are robust, medium-sized dogs. They wear the determined expression of a working dog, after centuries employed in their native region, not as a terrier, but as a sheepdog.

Their instincts for herding and driving are so well developed that, when out walking with the family, Tibetan Terriers will always turn towards the group. Health-wise, the breed is very robust.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Size category: Medium

Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years

Lively / Loving / Loyal / Friendly / Confident / Alert / Intelligent / Playful

Key facts

Requires a lot of grooming

Needs little training

Makes a great family dog

Dachshund puppy in black and white eating from a red bowl

A healthy start to life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs. 

Learn more

Lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

Learn more

Like & share this page