Weimaraner
Weimaraners are versatile, docile dogs with a well-balanced character and a real passion for hunting, able to take on pests and game.
About the Weimaraner
Weimaraners display great perseverance, working very systematically, without being excessively lively. Their remarkable sense of smell is well known.
Confident pointing on land and in water, they make excellent companions for hunters. These large dogs are adapted workers, but are also well suited to the role of family dog, protective of their home and alert to strangers.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Germany
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Even-tempered / Alert / Loyal / Hard-working / Intelligent
Key facts
Requires outdoor space
Requires moderate grooming
Needs little training
