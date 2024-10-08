Welsh Corgi Pembroke
Welsh Corgi Pembrokes are sturdy little dogs with an alert and active character.
About the Welsh Corgi Pembroke
Welsh Corgi Pembrokes are more widespread than Cardigans. Over time, they have gained the royal seal of approval, with King George VI giving a Welsh Corgi Pembroke puppy to his daughter, the future Queen Elizabeth II, who has kept them ever since.
Slightly smaller than their Cardigan cousins, the Welsh Corgi Pembroke is a friendly and outgoing breed that can make an ideal family pet or companion dog.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 11-13 years
Alert / Lively / Confident / Friendly / Intelligent
Key facts
Requires moderate grooming
Needs a lot of training
Garden not essential
Like & share this page