Welsh Terrier

In their homeland, Welsh Terriers are regarded as members of one of the oldest terrier breeds. These working dogs have great potential in many different disciplines, including hunting, retrieving and turning badgers out of their lair.

They do require a firm hand in the home, as they can often have a stubborn terrier streak. Welsh Terriers are the very embodiment of the word “cobby” – short-bodied, square-shaped, muscular and powerful. They are generally made for a working life, although they are known to make well-mannered and friendly family companions.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)