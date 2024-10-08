Fox Terrier Wire
Fox Terrier Wires are active and lively dogs that are always keen and alert to any challenge.
About the Fox Terrier Wire
When standing, Fox Terrier Wires look like a short-backed hunter horse. On the move, they cover a lot of ground. Until the advance of the mini terrier breeds as companion dogs, for centuries Fox Terrier Wires were by far the most popular member of the family.
They are friendly and sociable with their close companions, but bold and determined on the trail of their mark, on the surface or under the ground.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Lively / Alert / Enthusiastic / Friendly / Confident
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Lively / Alert / Enthusiastic / Friendly / Confident
Key facts
Needs a lot of training
Garden not essential
Requires moderate grooming
Garden not essential
Requires moderate grooming
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
Like & share this page