Hungarian Wire-Haired Pointer (Vizsla)

A Hungarian Wire-Haired Pointer's typical gait is an elegant, easy trot, driven by the back legs while the front legs reach forward. On the plain, Hungarian Wire-Haired Pointer's gallop at an even pace, covering a great deal of ground.
Hungarian Wire-Haired Pointer (Vizsla) adult black and white

About the Hungarian Wire-Haired Pointer (Vizsla)

Hungarian Wire-Haired Pointers, also known as Wire-haired Vizsla's are attached to their owner, conscious of their worth, receptive and easy to train, but don't do well with rough treatment. They maintain contact with their owner, searching with passion and perseverance, employing their excellent nose and perfect pointing skills.

Hungarian Wire-Haired Pointers are commonly used as therapy dogs thanks to their intelligent and patient nature. That being said, they require a lot of exercise due to their high energy levels. This makes them very well suited to many canine sports.

Breed specifics

Country: Hungary
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Calm / Lively / Loving / Intelligent / Confident / Enthusiastic / Determined

Key facts

Requires outdoor space
Requires minimal grooming
Needs little training
