Xoloitzcuintle
About the Xoloitzcuintle
Pronounced “show-low-eats-queen-tlee”, Xoloitzcuintles are silent, calm dogs with a cheerful, attentive personality. Alert and distrustful of strangers, they make good watchdogs and wonderful companions.
Sometimes known as the Mexican Hairless Dog, this breed is popular in their native country for their unusual looks and calm personality. The breed is particularly known for their wrinkled brow and characteristic mohawk. With three different sizes, there’s a Xoloitzcuintle to suit any household.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Mexico
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 15-20 years
Calm / Quiet / Friendly / Alert / Intelligent / Even-tempered
Key facts
Makes a great family dog
Makes a great watchdog
Garden not essential
