Inline Image 2

Nutritional support for ageing dogs

Precise formulas with a selection of nutrients to support healthy ageing in dogs.
Mature and Senior

Dogs go through two distinct periods of aging

Maturity generally starts from the mid-point in a dog's life, and this is a period when the signs of aging are not yet visible. At this stage, feeding the appropriate diet can help in the retention of youthful vitality and helps assist the body to fight against the effects of cell aging.

Not all mature and senior dogs have the same nutritional needs. This is why veterinary examinations are particularly important for older dogs. Be sure to take advantage of the advice and expertise of your veterinarian to address the individual needs of your mature or senior dog. 

Find a vet

Read more about aging dogs

Ageing Irish Setter lying down indoors.

Importance of nutrition changes for dogs according to their age

dogs end of life care

Your dog's end of life care

Ageing English Cocker Spaniel lying down outdoors in a field.

Common illnesses in older dogs

Ageing German Shepherd standing outdoors in a field.

How should I care for my ageing dog?

Ageing Golden Retriever lying down in a garden.

​Signs your dog is getting old

Jack Russell adult sitting in black and white on a white background

A lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

Learn more