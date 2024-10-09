Canine Care Nutrition packshot montage

Health needs your attention

No one knows your dog quite like you do. Your close bond means you notice the smallest changes in their behaviour and appearance before anyone else ever would. It's these tiny details that gives you a unique insight into your dog's health.

Canine Care Nutrition Sterilised kibble

The science of nutrition

The Royal Canin Care Range has been created by vets and nutritionists. It uses the highest quality, most nutrient rich ingredients to help some of the most common canine sensitivities. Whether that's omega fatty acids from fish and vegetable oils to aid coat health or prebiotics to support good gut flora and digestive health, each formula has been specifically proven to deliver fast effective results.

The Canine Care Nutrition Range

A range of advanced nutritional formulas to help to to support minor health and wellbeing sensitivities.

Urinary health

To help mini adult dogs maintain urinary tract health.

View range

Sensitive skin

Care for your dog with high-quality nutrients that help care for your dog's sensitive skin.

View range
Canine care nutrition joint care pack shot

Joint care

Support your dog's bones and joints with a nutritional formula that will keep them supple.

View range

Neutered

Satisfy your dog's hunger with high-quality nutrients designed to keep them trim.

View range

Digestive care

Go easy on your dog's gut with this unique nutritional formula that's balanced for intestinal comfort ans better absorption.

View range

Weight management

Help your dog stay healthy with high-quality nutrients designed to help limit weight gain.

View range

Dental care

Support your dog's teeth with advanced kibbles designed to keep their teeth and gums healthy.

View range
Canine care nutrition dental pack shot

Join Royal Canin

Register for a Royal Canin account to get access to exclusive offers, tailored advice for your pet and to join our loyalty program.

Register