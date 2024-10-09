Diabetes Mellitus support for dogs

The first suspicion of diabetes is raised by clinical signs. If your pet shows increased appetite and increased thirst, associated with a variable body weight, your vet may recommend some diagnostic tests. Diabetes mellitus can be diagnosed by detecting glucose in the urine, measuring blood glucose through the day, and/or by measuring specific markers in the blood (for example fructosamine). Once a definitive diagnosis is achieved, your veterinarian will usually discuss treatment options for your pet. Additional tests such as imaging (radiographs, ultrasound...) may be done should your pet’s diabetes prove challenging to control with standard treatment.

