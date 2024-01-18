Puppy immunity

Why is it so important to assist puppies’ immune system development?

Simply because the protection provided in their mum’s milk doesn’t last forever. Day after day, until 12 weeks, the level of antibodies coming from the milk decreases while at the same time, exploration and discovery are getting more and more frequent, putting new germs and microorganisms on the path of your still fragile puppy.

It’s a delicate stage where the mother’s milk isn’t protecting them enough anymore and their own immune system is not yet fully mature to take over - leaving them more vulnerable than ever to risk of infection. Actually, this unique period is so critical that it even has a name —it’s called the immunity gap and it usually occurs between 4 and 12 weeks of age.

During that time, the puppy’s immature and unsupported immune system needs a little boost to help defend the puppy against different antigens including germs and to help support their vaccination protocols.