If your dog has recently had an operation, it’s important to take care of them properly to give them the best chance of recovering quickly and effectively.



Surgery can be very difficult for your dog, both mentally and physically.



Their body will be working hard to repair and maintain its strength, so your dog’s diet is a key way give them a good start on the road to recovery.

ROYAL CANIN® RECOVERY diets are designed for tube feeding and provide additional nutritional support for critical care patients or those in intensive care.