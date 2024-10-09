Renal Support for Dogs
ROYAL CANIN VETERINARY DIET® RENAL™ dog formulas are highly palatable and nutritionally help to support kidney function in dogs.
Kidney health in dogs
The primary function of the kidneys is to regulate the normal balance of fluid and minerals within your dog’s body and remove waste substances from the blood. Our diets are developed by nutritionists and veterinarians to specifically support renal function.
Renal Health Warning Signs
-
Increased thirst and urination
-
Poor appetite
-
Weight loss
-
Vomiting
-
Diarrhoea
-
Poor hair/coat
A lifetime of health
Expert advice on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.