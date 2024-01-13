Beagles are cheerful and intelligent dogs that are easy to live with. For your adult Beagle, nutrition is an important part of maintaining optimal health – that’s why the food you choose for your dog is important. Suitable for Beagles over 12 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Beagle Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Beagle Adult helps maintain the Beagle’s ideal weight, thanks particularly to an adapted calorie content. It also contains a combination of fibres that give your Beagle a more full feeling and helps to support healthy digestion and regulated stool production. Additionally, ROYAL CANIN® Beagle Adult’s kibble has an exclusive shape that’s tailor-made for the Beagle breed to help reduce the rate of over-zealous food intake, while also encouraging chewing for better digestion. Its natural enthusiasm for taking part in everything in the household, particularly physical exercise and outdoor activities, means that the Beagle is a very active dog. The health of its bone structure and joints may be supported with a diet that provides the appropriate set of adapted nutrients. That’s why ROYAL CANIN® Beagle Adult contains a specific formula, enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids such as EPA & DHA, to help support the health of your beagle’s bones and joints.