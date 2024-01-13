For your Boxer puppy, growth is an important stage. That's why it's essential to feed your puppy nutrients that help to support optimal health. Suitable for puppies up to 15 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Boxer Puppy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your young Boxer in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Boxer Puppy contains a patented complex of antioxidants – including vitamin E – that help to support your puppy's natural defences as it grows. ROYAL CANIN® Boxer Puppy contains a combination of nutrients with high quality protein that helps to support good digestive health and a healthy balance of intestinal flora. What's more, the kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Boxer Puppy is tailor-made. The Boxer breed has particularly short and narrow jaws and can struggle to successfully pick up its food and chew it. That's why this kibble is exclusively designed and adapted to the shape of your puppy's jaws, to make it easier for it to grasp and to encourage chewing before swallowing.