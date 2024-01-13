Cocker Adult
Dry food for dogs
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature, English or American Cocker Spaniels - Over 12 months old.
3kg
12kg
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Healthy skin & coat
Cocker Adult helps support the skin's “barrier” role (exclusive complex), maintain skin health (EPA & DHA, vitamin A) and nourish the coat. Enriched with borage oil.
Exclusive kibble design: dental health
This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.
Ideal weight
This formula helps maintain the Cocker Spaniel’s ideal weight.
Healthy cardiac function
This formula contributes to maintaining health of the cardiac muscle.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: rice, maize, dehydrated poultry protein, maize gluten, animal fats, hydrolysed animal proteins, beet pulp, vegetable protein isolate*, fish oil, minerals, psyllium husks and seeds, soya oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), borage oil (0.1%), hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 30500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 42 mg, E2 (Iodine): 4.2 mg, E4 (Copper): 13 mg, E5 (Manganese): 54 mg, E6 (Zinc): 142 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.09 mg - Sensory additives: tea extract (source of polyphenols): 150 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 25.0% - Fat content: 14.0% - Crude ash: 5.1% - Crude fibres: 1.4% - Per kg: EPA/DHA: 4 g - Pentasodium triphosphate: 3.5 g.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Feeding instruction: see table. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place.
|Dog weight
|Normal activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|10 kg
|138 g (1+5/8 cups)
|160 g (1+7/8 cups)
|182 g (2+2/8 cups)
|11 kg
|148 g (1+6/8 cups)
|172 g (2+1/8 cups)
|195 g (2+3/8 cups)
|12 kg
|158 g (1+7/8 cups)
|183 g (2+2/8 cups)
|208 g (2+4/8 cups)
|14 kg
|178 g (2+7/8 cups)
|206 g (2+4/8 cups)
|234 g (2+7/8 cups)
|16 kg
|196 g (2+3/8 cups)
|227 g (2+6/8cups)
|258 g (3+1/8 cups)