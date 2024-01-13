Cocker Spaniel Puppy
Dry food for dogs
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for English or American Cocker Spaniel puppies - Up to 12 months old.
Sizes available
3kg
For your Cocker puppy, growth is an essential life stage - it's the time of new encounters and physical changes. During this key growth phase, your puppy's immune system develops gradually. Suitable for puppies up to 12 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Cocker Puppy contains a patented complex of antioxidants - including vitamin E - to help support your puppy's natural defences. ROYAL CANIN® Cocker Puppy's formula also contains a variety of nutrients that help to support your puppy's skin barrier role and maintain the health of your puppy's skin. Enriched with EPA, DHA, vitamin A, and borage oil, ROYAL CANIN® Cocker Puppy also helps to nourish your puppy's coat. What's more, ROYAL CANIN® Cocker Puppy contains a combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.) and prebiotics (FOS) to support your puppy's digestive health and help to maintain a good balance of intestinal flora. Additionally, the kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Cocker Puppy is tailor-made to cater to the needs of the Cocker breed. The formula helps to reduce tartar formation, thanks to the inclusion of calcium chelators.
Immune system support
Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Cocker Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a patented* complex of antioxidants including vitamin E. *France, patent No EP1146870.
Healthy skin and coat
This formula helps support the skin’s “barrier” role (exclusive complex), maintain skin health (EPA & DHA, vitamin A) and nourish the coat. Enriched with borage oil.
Digestive health
Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Exclusive kibble: dental health
This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.
|Age (months)
|Adult weight = 10 kg
|Adult weight = 12 kg
|Adult weight = 16 kg
|2 m
|150 g (1+6/8 cups)
|171 g (1+7/8 cups)
|209 g (2+3/8 cups)
|3 m
|177 g (2 cups)
|201 g (2+2/8 cups)
|247 g (2+6/8 cups)
|4 m
|188 g (2+1/8 cups)
|214 g (2+3/8 cups)
|266 g (3 cups)
|6 m
|190 g (2+1/8 cups)
|217 g (2+4/8 cups)
|271 g (3 cups)
|7 m
|172 g (1+7/8 cups)
|197 g (2+2/8 cups)
|252 g (2+7/8 cups)
|8 m
|154 g (1+6/8 cups)
|176 g (2 cups)
|234 g (2+5/8cups)
|10 m
|136 g (1+4/8 cups)
|156 g (1+6/8 cups)
|195 g (2+2/8 cups)
|11 m
|135 g (1+4/8 cups)
|154 g (1+6/8 cups)
|193 g (2+1/8 cups)
|12 m
|Transition to Cocker Adult
|Transition to Cocker Adult
|192 g (2+1/8 cups)
|13 m
|Transition to Cocker Adult
|Transition to Cocker Adult
|Transition to Cocker Adult