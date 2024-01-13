Growth is an essential stage in your dog's life - it's the time of big physical changes as well as new discoveries and encounters. During this key period particularly, your puppy's diet is important in order to support optimal health as it grows and develops. ROYAL CANIN® Giant Junior contains a patented complex of specific antioxidants - including the highly beneficial vitamin E - to help support your puppy's natural defences while they're still developing. Thanks to a specifically adapted energy content, ROYAL CANIN® Giant Junior helps to support your puppy's high growth rate during the second stage of growth. What's more, ROYAL CANIN® Giant Junior also contributes to bone and joint support in giant breed puppies like yours; this is thanks to a balanced intake of energy and minerals such as calcium and phosphorus.