Suitable for dogs over 15 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Golden Retriever Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind.ROYAL CANIN® Golden Retriever Adult contains omega-3 fatty acids, including EPA and DHA, and borage oil. These nutrients all help to support a healthy skin barrier function which in turn contributes to the healthy appearance of your dog's coat.Thanks mainly to the combination of fatty acids and an enrichment of taurine, ROYAL CANIN® Golden Retriever Adult also helps to support your dog's healthy cardiac function.ROYAL CANIN® Golden Retriever Adult has an adapted calorie content – meaning it also helps to maintain your Golden Retriever's ideal weight.What's more, the kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Golden Retriever Adult is tailor-made exclusively for the Golden Retriever. The shape and size of the kibble is specially adapted to suit the preferences of this particular breed of dog.