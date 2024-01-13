Widely recognised as the largest dog breed in the world, the Great Dane combines pride, power and poise into one very big package!Suitable for Great Danes aged 24 months old and over, ROYAL CANIN® Great Dane Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Great Dane Adult contributes to supporting digestive health. This is thanks to the inclusion of highly digestible L.I.P. proteins and a selection of specific fibres that help to limit intestinal fermentation and support a good balance of intestinal flora.With its imposing stature and very long growth period, the Great Dane demands a great deal from its joints. ROYAL CANIN® Great Dane Adult contains an adapted amount of calcium, phosphorus and other specific nutrients (such as EPA & DHA) to help support healthy joints and strong bones.What's more, with a body that typically consists of 80% muscle mass, the Great Dane has energy needs that are (on average) 50% higher than other dogs in its class. That's why ROYAL CANIN® Great Dane Adult contains an adequate energy content to meet the high energy needs of the Great Dane without overloading its stomach.