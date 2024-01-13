Maltese Adult
Dry food for dogs
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Maltese - Over 10 months old.
50g
500g
1.5kg
Suitable for Maltese dogs aged 10 months old and over, ROYAL CANIN® Maltese Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind. Nutrition is essential for skin and coat health – that's why ROYAL CANIN® Maltese Adult contains specially adapted nutrients – including essential omega-3 fatty acids – to keep your Maltese dog's coat sleek and beautiful.Maltese dogs can be particularly demanding when it comes to their food. They require a palatable diet, which is why ROYAL CANIN® Maltese Adult helps satisfy even the fussiest of appetites, thanks to a combination of exceptional flavours that your dog won't be able to resist!What's more, ROYAL CANIN® Maltese Adult helps reduce faecal smell and volume because its formula contains nutrients that help to support your dog's digestive health.The Maltese breed has a fine jaw set with strong, wide teeth. Small dogs have proportionately less bone to support their molars than large dogs
Coat health
This exclusive formula contributes to maintaining health of the Maltese’s long coat. Enriched with adapted content of Omega 3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA), Omega 6 fatty acids, borage oil and biotin.
Stool & odour reduction
This formula helps reduce faecal smell and volume.
Satisfies fussy appetites
This formula satisfies the fussiest of appetites thanks to a combination of exceptional flavours.
Exclusive kibble design: dental health
This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|2 kg
|40 g (4/8 cups)
|46 g (5/8 cups)
|52 g (5/8 cups)
|3 kg
|54 g (5/8 cups)
|62 g (6/8 cups)
|71 g (7/8 cups)
|4 kg
|67 g (7/8 cups)
|77 g (1 cups)
|88 g (1+1/8 cups)