Medium Adult

Medium Adult

Dry food for dogs

Complete feed for dogs - For adult medium breed dogs (from 11 to 25 kg) - From 12 months to 7 years old.

Sizes available

4kg

10kg

15kg

What is the right portion?
PRODUCT DETAILS
product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

Natural defences

Helps support your dog’s natural defences, thanks particularly to an antioxidant complex and manno-oligo-saccharides.

Omega 3: EPA-DHA

Enriched with Omega 3 fatty acids (EPA-DHA) to help maintain healthy skin.

High digestibility

Helps support optimal digestibility thanks to an exclusive formula including very high quality protein and a balanced supply of dietary fibre.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION