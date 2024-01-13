Medium Light Weight Care
Dry food for dogs
Complete feed for dogs - For adult and mature medium breed dogs (from 11 to 25 kg) - Over 12 months old - Dogs with a tendency to gain weight.
Sizes available
3kg
9kg
Proven results
21 % less fat* *compared to maintenance product (Medium Adult).
For dogs prone to weight gain
A high protein content* (27 %) helps maintain muscle mass and a low fat content* (11 %) helps limit weight gain. An optimal combination of soluble and insoluble fibres helps him feel full, while Omega-3 fatty acids help support healthy joint movement. Complete, delicious and hunger-satisfying nutrition that helps keep him lean and his joints healthy.
How else can you help your dog?
Get your dog active with walks, games in the park or play at home. Reward him with kibbles taken from his meal allowance, instead of snacks. Most importantly, follow the food measures on this pack. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian.
|Dog's Weight
|Normal activity level
|Moderate activity level
|Moderate activity level
|11 kg
|161 g (2 cups)
|191 g (2+3/8 cups)
|221 2+6/8 cups
|15 kg
|203 g (2+4/8 cups)
|241 g (3 cups)
|279 g (3+3/8 cups)
|20 kg
|251 g (3+1/8 cups)
|298 g (3+5/8 cups)
|346 g (4+2/8 cups)
|25 kg
|297 g (3+5/8 cups)
|353 g (4+3/8 cups)
|409 g (5 cups)