ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult 8+ is suitable for small dogs over 8 years old that weigh up to 10kg. This food is formulated with all the nutritional needs of your small breed adult dog in mind. This formula has a specially adapted content of nutrients that helps to maintain vitality in small breed dogs like yours who are facing the first signs of ageing. Some small dogs tend to exhibit signs of a fussy appetite. If this is true for your small dog, then you can rest assured that ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult 8+ is formulated with a selection of exclusive flavourings. The enhanced palatability in this food means that it can satisfy the appetites of even the fussiest dogs! What’s more, the adapted energy content in ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult 8+ helps small breed dogs like yours to maintain a healthy weight. Because small dogs tend to have high energy needs, the high energy content in this food aligns with your dog’s tendencies and lifestyle while still maintaining a healthy weight.