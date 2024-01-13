For small dogs with fussy appetites

Featuring ingredients and high quality proteins specially selected for small dogs, Mini Exigent has an aroma irresistible to the fussiest of eaters. The size, shape, and density of Mini Exigent kibble has been specially designed for miniature jaws. With a pillow-shaped kibble that has a crunchy outside and a soft inside, every piece has an appetising texture your dog will love.