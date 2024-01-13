Suitable for Pugs up to 10 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Pug Puppy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your puppy in mind.During this key growth period, your puppy's immune system develops gradually. ROYAL CANIN® Pug Puppy contains a patented complex of antioxidants that helps to support its natural defences.ROYAL CANIN® Pug Puppy's exclusive formula contains a specific complex and the omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA to help nourish and support the skin's barrier role, this is important for optimal maintenance of your puppy's healthy skin.What's more, ROYAL CANIN® Pug Puppy is formulated with nutrients specifically selected for their very high quality protein (L.I.P.) and prebiotics (FOS) to support your young pug's digestive health.The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Pug Puppy is tailor-made exclusively for the Pug breed. The shape of the Pug's jaw and its thick lips can make it quite difficult for it to pick up its food. That's why the shape and size of the kibble in this formula is specially designed to make it easy for your dog to pick it up. The adapted kibble also encourages your puppy to chew thoroughly before swallowing.