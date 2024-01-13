Small dogs typically live longer than larger dogs, but they also reach adulthood sooner. This means your small puppy needs the right energy content to help support its immune system - this develops gradually even though its body grows rapidly. ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Puppy is specially formulated with the needs of your small puppy in mind. It provides a balanced intake of fibres to help facilitate intestinal transit and contribute to good stool quality. It's also designed to meet the energy needs of very small breed puppies during the growth period. ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Puppy contains a specially selected complex of antioxidants to support your puppy's immune system. These antioxidants include vitamin E; to help support its natural defences and maintain healthy skin. The crunchy and tasty small-sized kibble has been accurately developed to adapt to the miniature jaws of extra small dogs. Its exclusive formula also satisfies fussy appetites that are often associated with very small breeds of dog. ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Puppy food is suitable for puppies of extra small breeds aged 2 - 10 months old. Extra small breeds are typically characterised as adult dogs that weigh under 4kg.