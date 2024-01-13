Cardiac

Dry food for dogs

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.

Sizes available

50g

2kg

7.5kg

14kg

PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS

Vascular support

Specific nutrients to help support the vascular system and help neutralise free radicals.

Early renal support

A moderate phosphorus content to help maintain renal function.

Electrolyte balance

Potassium, magnesium and sodium content adapted to help support dogs with chronic heart insufficiency.

Cardiac support

Nutrients which contribute to maintaining health of the cardiac muscle.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION