Convalescence Support Instant Diet

Complete dietetic feed for adult cats and dogs.

This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS

High energy

Convalescence Instant Diet has a high energy concentration (4 439 kcal/kg dry matter). Easily diluted with water, it becomes an energy dense and complete liquid diet which is highly palatable and highly digestible.

Antioxidant complex

The synergistic antioxidant complex reduces oxidative stress by helping neutralise free radicals

High digestibility

Highly digestible ingredients compensate for the decreased activity of intestinal enzymes, ensuring an optimal nutrient supply.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION