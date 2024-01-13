Convalescence Support Instant Diet
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats and dogs.
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
High energy
Convalescence Instant Diet has a high energy concentration (4 439 kcal/kg dry matter). Easily diluted with water, it becomes an energy dense and complete liquid diet which is highly palatable and highly digestible.
Antioxidant complex
The synergistic antioxidant complex reduces oxidative stress by helping neutralise free radicals
High digestibility
Highly digestible ingredients compensate for the decreased activity of intestinal enzymes, ensuring an optimal nutrient supply.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: milk proteins, soya oil, barley malt, minerals, egg yolk powder, vegetable fibres, fructo-oligo-saccharides, marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 24000 IU, Vitamin D3: 1815 IU, E1 (Iron): 180 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.2 mg, E4 (Copper): 19 mg, E5 (Manganese): 3.8 mg, E6 (Zinc): 133 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.24 mg - Technological additives: Lecithin: 20 g - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 42% - Fat content: 24% - Crude ash: 7% - Crude fibres: 3% - Metabolisable energy: 4430 kcal/kg.
|DOG
|-
|-
|-
|CAT
|-
|-
|For dogs
|Volume
|pouch (50g)
|-
|For cats
|Volume
|pouch (50g)
|Weight
|ml
|Pouches
|-
|Weight
|ml
|Pouches
|2 kg
|200
|1
|-
|2 kg
|100
|1/2
|5 kg
|390
|2
|-
|3 kg
|150
|3/4
|10 kg
|590
|3
|-
|4 kg
|200
|1
|15 kg
|790
|4
|-
|5 kg
|250
|1 1/4
|20 kg
|990
|5
|-
|6 kg
|300
|1 1/2
|25 kg
|1180
|6
|-
|7 kg
|350
|1 3/4
|30 kg
|1380
|7
|-
|8 kg
|400
|2
|35 kg
|1580
|8
|-
|9 kg
|450
|2 1/4
|40 kg
|1580
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|45 kg
|1770
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|50 kg
|1970
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|55 kg
|2170
|11
|-
|-
|-
|60 kg
|2170
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-