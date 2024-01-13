Diabetic
Dry food for dogs
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
Sizes available
50g
1.5kg
7kg
12kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
RECOMMENDED FOR CASES OF: 1. Diabetes Mellitus and a Body Condition Score (BCS) ≤ 6/9, 2. Diabetes Mellitus and a BCS ≥ 7/9, until glycemic control has been achieved after which transition to SATIETY for weight loss / NOT RECOMMENDED IN CASE OF: Growth, gestation/lactation
Glucomodulation
Specific formula utilising cereals with a low glycaemic index and selected fibres to help in the management of post-prandial blood glucose in diabetic dogs.
High protein
Helps reduce net energy supply and support maintenance of muscle mass essential in diabetic dogs.
Low starch
Formula contains a reduced level of starch to help limit post-prandial blood glucose.
|Dog weight (kg)
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|-
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|2
|61
|5/8
|54
|5/8
|46
|4/8
|4
|103
|1 + 1/8
|91
|1
|78
|7/8
|6
|139
|1 + 4/8
|123
|1 + 3/8
|106
|1 + 1/8
|8
|173
|1 + 7/8
|152
|1 + 5/8
|131
|1 + 3/8
|10
|205
|2 + 2/8
|180
|2
|155
|1 + 5/8
|15
|277
|3
|244
|2 + 5/8
|211
|2 + 2/8
|20
|344
|3 + 6/8
|303
|3 + 2/8
|261
|2 + 7/8
|25
|407
|4 + 3/8
|358
|3 + 7/8
|309
|3 + 3/8
|30
|466
|5
|410
|4 + 3/8
|354
|3 + 7/8
|35
|523
|5 + 5/8
|461
|5
|398
|4 + 2/8
|40
|578
|6 + 2/8
|509
|5 + 4/8
|440
|4 + 6/8
|45
|632
|6 + 7/8
|556
|6
|480
|5 + 2/8
|50
|684
|7 + 3/8
|602
|6 + 4/8
|520
|5 + 5/8
|55
|735
|8
|646
|7
|558
|6
|60
|784
|8 + 4/8
|690
|7 + 4/8
|596
|6 + 4/8
|70
|880
|9 + 4/8
|775
|8 + 3/8
|669
|7 + 2/8
|80
|973
|10 + 4/8
|856
|9 + 2/8
|739
|8