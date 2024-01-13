Gastro Intestinal
Dry food for dogs
Complete dietetic feed for dogs.
What is the right portion?
50g
2kg
7.5kg
14kg
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Digestive security
Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.
High energy
Adequate energy content to meet the needs of adult dogs without overloading the stomach.
High palatability
High palatability to satisfy decreased or fussy appetites.
EPA/DHA
EPA/DHA to help maintain a healthy digestive system.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: rice, dehydrated poultry protein, animal fats, maize, hydrolysed animal proteins, yeasts, egg powder, beet pulp, soya oil, minerals, vegetable fibres, fish oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, psyllium husks and seeds, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 11400 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, E1 (Iron): 42 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.3 mg, E4 (Copper): 8 mg, E5 (Manganese): 55 mg, E6 (Zinc): 181 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.08 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 25% - Fat content: 20% - Crude ash: 6.9% - Crude fibres: 1.6% - Per kg: EPA & DHA: 3 g - Sodium: 4 g - Potassium: 7 g - Omega 3 fatty acids: 7 g - Omega 6 fatty acids: 35.2 g - Metabolisable energy: 4074 kcal.
|Dog's weight
|Lean
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|2 kg
|52 g
|4/8 cup
|45 g
|4/8 cup
|39 g
|3/8 cup
|4 kg
|87 g
|7/8 cup
|76 g
|6/8 cup
|66 g
|6/8 cup
|6 kg
|118 g
|1 + 2/8 cup
|104 g
|1 + 1/8 cup
|89 g
|7/8 cup
|8 kg
|146 g
|1 + 4/8 cup
|128 g
|1 + 3/8 cup
|111 g
|1 + 1/8 cup
|10 kg
|173 g
|1 + 6/8 cup
|152 g
|1 + 5/8 cup
|131 g
|1 + 3/8 cup
|15 kg
|234 g
|2 + 4/8 cup
|206 g
|2 + 1/8 cup
|178 g
|1 + 7/8 cup
|20 kg
|290 g
|3 cup
|255 g
|2 + 5/8 cup
|221 g
|2 + 2/8 cup
|25 kg
|343 g
|3 + 5/8 cup
|302 g
|3 + 1/8 cup
|261 g
|2 + 6/8 cup
|30 kg
|393 g
|4 + 1/8 cup
|346 g
|3 + 5/8 cup
|299 g
|3 + 1/8 cup
|35 kg
|442 g
|4 + 5/8 cup
|389 g
|4 cup
|336 g
|3 + 4/8 cup
|40 kg
|488 g
|5 + 1/8 cup
|429 g
|4 + 4/8 cup
|371 g
|3 + 7/8 cup
|50 kg
|577 g
|6 cup
|508 g
|5 + 2/8 cup
|438 g
|4 + 5/8 cup
|60 kg
|661 g
|6 + 7/8 cup
|582 g
|6 + 1/8 cup
|503 g
|5 + 2/8 cup
|70 kg
|743 g
|7 + 6/8 cup
|653 g
|6 + 6/8 cup
|564 g
|5 + 7/8 cup
|80 kg
|821 g
|8 + 4/8 cup
|722 g
|7 + 4/8 cup
|624 g
|6 + 4/8 cup