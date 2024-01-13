Gastro Intestinal
Wet food for dogs
Complete dietetic feed for dogs.
1 x 200g
1 x 400g
1 x 420g
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
BENEFITS
EPA/DHA
EPA/DHA to help maintain a healthy digestive system.
Digestive security
Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.
High energy
The high energy density responds to the dog's energy requirements while helping reduce the amount of food givne par meal, thus decreasing the digestive worlkload. It also helps promote weight regain during a convalescence period.
Antioxidant complex
The synergistic antioxidant complex reduces oxidative stress and fights free radicals
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: meat and animal derivatives, fish and fish derivatives, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, oils and fats, minerals, yeasts.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 380 IU, E1 (Iron): 7 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.35 mg, E4 (Copper): 2.3 mg, E5 (Manganese): 2 mg, E6 (Zinc): 21 mg.
Feeding instructions: see chart. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging.
|Dog's
|Lean
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|-
|weight (kg)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(g / day)
|Can 400 g
|Can 200 g
|(g / day)
|Can 400g
|Can 200g
|(g / day)
|Can 400g
|Can 200g
|2kg
|193
|1/2
|1
|170
|1/2
|3/4
|147
|1/4
|3/4
|3kg
|262
|3/4
|1 1/4
|230
|1/2
|1 1/4
|199
|1/2
|1
|4 kg
|325
|3/4
|1 3/4
|286
|3/4
|1 1/2
|247
|1/2
|1 1/4
|5kg
|384
|1
|2
|338
|3/4
|1 3/4
|292
|3/4
|1 1/2
|6 kg
|440
|1
|2 1/4
|388
|1
|2
|335
|3/4
|1 3/4
|7kg
|494
|1 1/4
|2 1/2
|435
|1
|2 1/4
|376
|1
|2
|8 kg
|547
|1 1/4
|2 3/4
|481
|1 1/4
|2 1/2
|415
|1
|2
|9kg
|597
|1 1/2
|3
|525
|1 1/4
|2 3/4
|454
|1
|2 1/4
|10 kg
|646
|1 1/2
|3 1/4
|569
|1 1/2
|2 3/4
|491
|1 1/4
|2 1/2
|15 kg
|876
|2 1/4
|-
|771
|2
|-
|666
|1 1/2
|-
|20 kg
|1 087
|2 3/4
|-
|956
|2 1/4
|-
|826
|2
|-
|25 kg
|1 285
|3 1/4
|-
|1 130
|2 3/4
|-
|976
|2 1/2
|-
|30 kg
|1 473
|3 1/2
|-
|1 296
|3 1/4
|-
|1 119
|2 3/4
|-
|35 kg
|1 653
|4
|-
|1 455
|3 1/2
|-
|1 256
|3
|-
|40 kg
|1 827
|4 1/2
|-
|1 608
|4
|-
|1 389
|3 1/2
|-
|45 kg
|1 996
|5
|-
|1 757
|4 1/2
|-
|1 517
|3 3/4
|-
|50 kg
|2 160
|5 1/2
|-
|1 901
|4 3/4
|-
|1 642
|4
|-
|60 kg
|2 477
|6 1/4
|-
|2 180
|5 1/2
|-
|1 882
|4 3/4
|-
|70 kg
|2 780
|7
|-
|2 447
|6
|-
|2 113
|5 1/4
|-
|80 kg
|3 073
|7 3/4
|-
|2 704
|6 3/4
|-
|2 336
|6
|-