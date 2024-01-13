Canine Gastro Intestinal Low Fat Can

Wet food for dogs

Complete dietetic feed for dogs.

Sizes available

1 x 200g

1 x 410g

1 x 430g

This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS

Digestive security

Combination of highly digestible proteins and starches, prebiotics, beet pulp and fish oil helps support digestive security.

Low fat

A low fat concentration improves digestive function in dogs with hyperlipidaemia or with acute pancreatitis.

Fibre balance

Adjusted levels of soluble/insoluble fibres to help limit fermentations and promote good stools quality.

Antioxidant complex

The synergistic antioxidant complex reduces oxidative stress and fights free radicals.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION