Canine Gastro Intestinal Low Fat Can
Wet food for dogs
Complete dietetic feed for dogs.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1 x 200g
1 x 410g
1 x 430g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Digestive security
Combination of highly digestible proteins and starches, prebiotics, beet pulp and fish oil helps support digestive security.
Low fat
A low fat concentration improves digestive function in dogs with hyperlipidaemia or with acute pancreatitis.
Fibre balance
Adjusted levels of soluble/insoluble fibres to help limit fermentations and promote good stools quality.
Antioxidant complex
The synergistic antioxidant complex reduces oxidative stress and fights free radicals.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: meat and animal derivatives, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, minerals, oils and fats, yeasts.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 200 IU, E1 (Iron): 8 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.15 mg, E4 (Copper): 1 mg, E5 (Manganese): 2.5 mg, E6 (Zinc): 24 mg - Technological additives: Pentasodium triphosphate: 1 g.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 7.5% - Fat content: 1.7% - Crude ash: 1.5% - Crude fibre: 1.7% - Moisture: 74% - Essential fatty acids: 0.3% including Omega 3: 0.03%.
|Can 200g
|Dog weight (kg)
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|g
|Can
|g
|Can
|g
|Can
|2
|230
|1 1/4
|202
|1
|174
|3/4
|4
|386
|2
|340
|1 3/4
|293
|1 1/2
|6
|523
|2 1/2
|460
|2 1/4
|398
|2
|8
|649
|3 1/4
|571
|2 3/4
|493
|2 1/2
|10
|767
|3 3/4
|675
|3 1/2
|583
|3
|12
|880
|4 1/2
|774
|3 3/4
|669
|3 1/4
|14
|988
|5
|869
|4 1/4
|751
|3 3/4
|15
|1 040
|5 1/4
|915
|4 1/2
|790
|4
|Can 410g
|Dog weight (kg)
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|g
|Can
|g
|Can
|g
|Can
|2
|230
|1/2
|202
|1/2
|174
|1/2
|4
|386
|1
|340
|3/4
|293
|3/4
|6
|523
|1 1/4
|460
|1
|398
|1
|8
|649
|1 1/2
|571
|1 1/2
|493
|1 1/4
|10
|767
|1 3/4
|675
|1 3/4
|583
|1 1/2
|15
|1 040
|2 1/2
|915
|2 1/4
|790
|2
|20
|1 291
|3 1/4
|1 136
|2 3/4
|981
|2 1/2
|25
|1 526
|3 3/4
|1 343
|3 1/4
|1 160
|2 3/4
|30
|1 749
|4 1/4
|1 539
|3 3/4
|1 329
|3 1/4
|35
|1 964
|4 3/4
|1 728
|4 1/4
|1 492
|3 3/4
|40
|2 170
|5 1/4
|1 910
|4 3/4
|1 650
|4
|45
|2 371
|5 3/4
|2 086
|5
|1 802
|4 1/2
|50
|2 566
|6 1/4
|2 258
|5 1/2
|1 950
|4 3/4
|60
|2 942
|7 1/4
|2 589
|6 1/4
|2 236
|5 1/2
|70
|3 302
|8
|2 906
|7
|2 510
|6
|80
|3 650
|9
|3 212
|7 3/4
|2 774
|6 3/4