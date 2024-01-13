Gastro Intestinal Moderate Calorie
Dry food for dogs
Complete dietetic feed for dogs.
Sizes available
50g
2kg
7.5kg
14kg
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
BENEFITS
Digestive security
Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.
Moderate calorie
Moderate calorie content to help maintain ideal weight.
High palability
High palatability to satisfy decreased or fussy appetites.
EPA/DHA
EPA/DHA to help maintain a healthy digestive system.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: rice, dehydrated poultry protein, maize, hydrolysed animal proteins, animal fats, beet pulp, egg powder, vegetable fibres, minerals, yeasts, soya oil, fish oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, psyllium husks and seeds, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 11600 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, E1 (Iron): 43 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.3 mg, E4 (Copper): 9 mg, E5 (Manganese): 56 mg, E6 (Zinc): 185 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.08 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 23% - Fat content: 11% - Crude ash: 6.3% - Crude fibres: 2.3% - Per kg: EPA & DHA: 2.1 g - Sodium: 4 g - Potassium: 7 g.
|Dog's weight
|Lean
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|2 kg
|51 g
|4/8 cup
|44 g
|4/8 cup
|37 g
|3/8 cup
|4 kg
|86 g
|7/8 cup
|74 g
|6/8 cup
|63 g
|5/8 cup
|6 kg
|117 g
|1 + 2/8 cup
|101 g
|1 + 1/8 cup
|85 g
|7/8 cup
|8 kg
|145 g
|1 + 4/8 cup
|125 g
|1 + 3/8 cup
|105 g
|1 + 1/8 cup
|10 kg
|171 g
|1 + 7/8 cup
|148 g
|1 + 5/8 cup
|124 g
|1 + 3/8 cup
|15 kg
|232 g
|2 + 4/8 cup
|200 g
|2 + 1/8 cup
|169 g
|1 + 6/8 cup
|20 kg
|288 g
|3 + 1/8 cup
|248 g
|2 + 5/8 cup
|209 g
|2 + 2/8 cup
|25 kg
|340 g
|3 + 5/8 cup
|294 g
|3 + 1/8 cup
|247 g
|2 + 5/8 cup
|30 kg
|390 g
|4 + 1/8 cup
|337 g
|3 + 5/8 cup
|284 g
|3 cup
|35 kg
|438 g
|4 + 5/8 cup
|378 g
|4 cup
|318 g
|3 + 3/8 cup
|40 kg
|484 g
|5 + 1/8 cup
|418 g
|4 + 4/8 cup
|352 g
|3 + 6/8 cup
|50 kg
|572 g
|6 + 1/8 cup
|494 g
|5 + 2/8 cup
|416 g
|4 + 4/8 cup
|60 kg
|656 g
|7 cup
|566 g
|6 cup
|477 g
|5 + 1/8 cup
|70 kg
|736 g
|7 + 7/8 cup
|636 g
|6 + 6/8 cup
|535 g
|5 + 6/8 cup
|80 kg
|814 g
|8 + 6/8 cup
|703 g
|7 + 4/8 cup
|592 g
|6 + 3/8 cup