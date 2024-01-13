GASTROINTESTINAL HIGH FIBRE
Dry food for dogs
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Sizes available
2kg
7.5kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Benefits: High fibre / Adequate energy / Digestive Support ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal High Fibre is specifically formulated to help support your dog’s digestive health in cases of gastrointestinal sensitivities. This fibre rich diet is formulated with an optimal blend of fibres to help both regulate and support intestinal transit. Despite the high fibre content, this diet is formulated to provide adequate energy levels to help maintain your dog’s health and wellbeing. This highly digestible formula is enriched with a balance of fibres and prebiotics to help support healthy digestion and transit. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal High Fibre is also available as wet food with a soft, loaf-like texture.* *Subject to product availability
5A. HIGH FIBRE
A fibre-rich diet to help regulate intestinal transit.
5B. ADEQUATE ENERGY
Provides maintenance energy levels despite enhanced fibre content.
5C. DIGESTIVE SUPPORT
A highly digestible formula, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion.
FORMULA FEATURES
4D. Prebiotics to promote a balanced, healthy microbiota.
SENSITIVITIES
2C. Some dogs need higher levels of fibre to maintain a healthy transit.
FEEDING GUIDELINES
HOW TO FEED YOUR DOG? DRY ONLY MIX: DRY+WET DOG WEIGHT kg WEIGHT CONDITION THIN NORMAL OVERWEIGHT OR BEST MIX FEEDING WITH: WATER g Metabolisable energy: Kcal/kg
MIX FEEDING SENTENCE
*Other ROYAL CANIN® wet products may also be compatible for mixed feeding with this formula. Please ask your veterinarian for advice.
FORMULA GENERAL TEXT
4A. Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:
|DOG’S WEIGHT (kg)
|BODY CONDITION
|THIN
|THIN
|NORMAL
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|OVERWEIGHT
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|2
|66
|6/8
|58
|5/8
|50
|5/8
|4
|110
|1 + 2/8
|97
|1+ 1/8
|84
|1
|6
|149
|1 + 5/8
|131
|1 + 4/8
|114
|1 + 1/4
|8
|185
|2 + 1/8
|163
|1 + 7/8
|141
|1 + 5/8
|10
|219
|2 + 4/8
|193
|2 + 1/8
|167
|1 + 7/8
|15
|297
|3 + 3/8
|261
|3
|226
|2 + 1/2
|20
|369
|4 + 1/8
|324
|3 5/8
|280
|3 + 1/8
|25
|436
|4 + 7/8
|383
|4 + 3/8
|331
|3 + 3/4
|30
|500
|5 + 5/8
|440
|5
|380
|4 + 1/4
|35
|561
|6 + 3/8
|494
|5 + 5/8
|426
|4 3/4
|40
|620
|7
|546
|6 + 1/8
|471
|5 + 1/4
|45
|677
|7 + 5/8
|596
|6 + 3/4
|515
|5 + 3/4
|50
|733
|8 + 2/8
|645
|7 + 1/4
|557
|6 + 1/4
|55
|787
|8 + 7/8
|693
|7+ 3/4
|598
|6 + 3/4
|60
|840
|9 + 4/8
|739
|8 + 3/8
|639
|7 + 1/4
|70
|943
|10 + 5/8
|830
|9 + 3/8
|717
|8 + 1/8
|80
|1 043
|11 + 6/8
|918
|10 + 3/8
|792
|8 + 7/8
|MIX-FEEDING TABLE DOG
|BODY CONDITION
|DOG WEIGHT KG
|CAN
|THIN
|THIN
|NORMAL
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|OVERWEIGHT
|Grams
|Cup (240m^3)
|Grams
|Cup (240m^3)
|Grams
|Cup (240m^3)
|2
|1/4
|33
|3/8
|26
|2/8
|18
|2/8
|4
|1/4
|46
|4/8
|33
|3/8
|20
|2/8
|6
|1/2
|85
|1
|67
|6/8
|49
|4/8
|8
|1/2
|121
|1 + 3/8
|99
|1 + 1/8
|77
|7/8
|10
|1/2
|155
|1 + 6/8
|129
|1 + 4/8
|102
|1 + 1/8
|15
|1
|169
|1 + 7/8
|133
|1 + 4/8
|98
|1 + 1/8
|20
|1
|249
|2 + 6/8
|196
|2 + 2/8
|152
|1 + 6/8
|25
|1
|308
|3 + 4/8
|255
|2 + 7/8
|203
|2 + 2/8
|30
|1
|371
|4 + 1/8
|311
|3 + 4/8
|252
|2 + 7/8
|35
|1
|433
|4 + 7/8
|365
|4 + 1/8
|298
|3 + 3/8
|40
|1
|492
|5 + 4/8
|417
|4 + 6/8
|343
|3 + 7/8
|45
|1
|549
|6 + 1/8
|468
|5 + 2/8
|386
|4 + 3/8
|50
|1
|605
|6 + 6/8
|517
|5 + 7/8
|429
|4 + 7/8
|60
|1
|712
|8
|611
|6 + 7/8
|510
|5 + 6/8
|70
|1
|815
|9 + 2/8
|702
|7 + 7/8
|589
|6 + 5/8
|80
|1
|914
|10 + 2/8
|789
|8 + 7/8
|664
|7 + 4/8