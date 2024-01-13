Gastro Intestinal Moderate Calorie

Gastro Intestinal Moderate Calorie

Dry food for dogs

Complete dietetic feed for dogs.

Sizes available

50g

2kg

7.5kg

14kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS
product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

Digestive security

Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.

Moderate calorie

Moderate calorie content to help maintain ideal weight.

High palability

High palatability to satisfy decreased or fussy appetites.

EPA/DHA

EPA/DHA to help maintain a healthy digestive system.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION