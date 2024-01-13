Hepatic

Hepatic

Dry food for dogs

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.

Sizes available

50g

1.5kg

6kg

12kg

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS
product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

Vegetable protein

Vegetable protein which is better assimilated by dogs with liver insufficiency.

Low copper

Low level of copper to help reduce its accumulation in liver cells.

Antioxidant complex

A patented synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

High energy

Adequate energy intake to meet the needs of an adult dog without overloading the stomach.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION