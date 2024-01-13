Hepatic
Dry food for dogs
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
50g
1.5kg
6kg
12kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Vegetable protein
Vegetable protein which is better assimilated by dogs with liver insufficiency.
Low copper
Low level of copper to help reduce its accumulation in liver cells.
Antioxidant complex
A patented synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
High energy
Adequate energy intake to meet the needs of an adult dog without overloading the stomach.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: rice, maize, animal fats, soya protein isolate*, hydrolysed animal proteins, beet pulp, minerals, soya oil, vegetable fibres, fish oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 11600 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, E1 (Iron): 115 mg, E2 (Iodine): 4.3 mg, E5 (Manganese): 53 mg, E6 (Zinc): 212 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.38 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 16% - Fat content: 16% - Crude ash: 4.7% - Crude fibres: 2% - Essential fatty acids: 43 g/kg - Total copper: 5 mg/kg - Sodium: 0.2% - Potassium: 0.9% - Metabolisable energy: 4043 kcal/kg.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high assimilation.
|Dog's weight
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|(g)
|cup*
|(g)
|cup*
|(g)
|cup*
|2 kg
|54 g
|6/8 cup
|47 g
|5/8 cup
|41 g
|4/8 cup
|4 kg
|91 g
|1 + 1/8 cup
|80 g
|1 cup
|69 g
|7/8 cup
|5 kg
|107 g
|1 + 3/8 cup
|94 g
|1 + 2/8 cup
|81 g
|1 cup
|6 kg
|123 g
|1 + 5/8 cup
|108 g
|1 + 3/8 cup
|93 g
|1 + 2/8 cup
|8 kg
|152 g
|2 cup
|134 g
|1 + 6/8 cup
|116 g
|1 + 4/8 cup
|10 kg
|180 g
|2 + 3/8 cup
|158 g
|2 cup
|137 g
|1 + 6/8 cup
|15 kg
|244 g
|3 + 1/8 cup
|215 g
|2 + 6/8 cup
|185 g
|2 + 3/8 cup
|20 kg
|303 g
|4 cup
|266 g
|3 + 4/8 cup
|230 g
|3 cup
|25 kg
|358 g
|4 + 5/8 cup
|315 g
|4 + 1/8 cup
|272 g
|3 + 4/8 cup
|30 kg
|410 g
|5 + 3/8 cup
|361 g
|4 + 6/8 cup
|312 g
|4 + 1/8 cup
|35 kg
|460 g
|6 cup
|405 g
|5 + 2/8 cup
|350 g
|4 + 4/8 cup
|40 kg
|509 g
|6 + 5/8 cup
|448 g
|5 + 7/8 cup
|387 g
|5 cup
|50 kg
|602 g
|7 + 7/8 cup
|530 g
|6 + 7/8 cup
|457 g
|6 cup
|60 kg
|690 g
|9 cup
|607 g
|7 + 7/8 cup
|524 g
|6+ 7/8 cup
|70 kg
|774 g
|10 + 1/8 cup
|682 g
|8 + 7/8 cup
|589 g
|7+ 5/8 cup
|80 kg
|856 g
|11 + 1/8 cup
|753 g
|9 + 6/8 cup
|651 g
|8+ 4/8 cup