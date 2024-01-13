Hepatic

Wet food for dogs

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.

1 x 200g

1 x 420g

This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

BENEFITS

Low copper

A low copper with increased zinc content minimises both copper accumulation in the hepatocytes and intracellular lesions caused by cholestasis.

Electrolyte balance

A low sodium intake decreases portal hypertension and reduces extravascular fluid loss.

High energy

Adapted energy level helps maintain bodyweight in dogs with hepatic failure. L-carnitine favours fat use in the liver avoiding excessive protein catabolism and limiting the risk of onset or the progression of hepatic encephalopathy.

Antioxidant complex

The synergistic antioxidant complex reduces oxidative stress and helps neutralise free radicals.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION