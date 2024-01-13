Hypoallergenic
Dry food for dogs
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Hydrolysed protein
Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
EPA/DHA
Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system and a healthy skin.
Digestive health
Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: rice, hydrolysed soya protein isolate, animal fats, hydrolysed poultry liver, beet pulp, minerals, soya oil, fish oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, borage oil, marigold extract (source of lutein). Protein sources: hydrolysed soya protein isolate, hydrolysed poultry liver. Carbohydrate source: rice.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 27500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 42 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.8 mg, E4 (Copper): 15 mg, E5 (Manganese): 55 mg, E6 (Zinc): 154 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.26 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - - - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 21.0% - Fat content: 19.0% - Crude ash: 6.1% - Crude fibres: 1.1% - Per kg: essential fatty acid (Linoleic acid): 42.7 g - EPA/DHA: 3.3 g - Omega 3 fatty acids: 9.5 g.
Feeding instructions: see table. Weight shown in the table is the target body weight. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place.
|Dog weight
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|-
|Grams
|Cup
|Grams
|Cup
|Grams
|Cup
|2 kg
|52 g
|5/8
|45 g
|4/8
|39 g
|4/8
|4 kg
|87 g
|1
|76 g
|7/8
|66 g
|6/8
|6 kg
|117 g
|1+3/8
|103 g
|1+2/8
|89 g
|1
|8 kg
|146 g
|1+6/8
|128 g
|1+4/8
|111 g
|1+2/8
|10 kg
|172 g
|2
|152 g
|1+6/8
|131 g
|1+4/8
|15 kg
|234 g
|2+6/8
|206 g
|2+3/8
|178 g
|2
|20 kg
|290 g
|3+3/8
|255 g
|3
|220 g
|2+4/8
|25 kg
|343 g
|4
|302 g
|3+4/8
|260 g
|3
|30 kg
|393 g
|4+4/8
|346 g
|4
|299 g
|3+4/8
|35 kg
|441 g
|5+1/8
|388 g
|4+4/8
|335 g
|3+7/8
|40 kg
|487 g
|5+5/8
|429 g
|5
|370 g
|4+2/8
|45 kg
|532 g
|6+1/8
|469 g
|5+3/8
|405 g
|4+6/8
|50 kg
|576 g
|6+5/8
|507 g
|5+7/8
|438 g
|5+1/8
|55 kg
|619 g
|7+1/8
|545 g
|6+2/8
|470 g
|5+4/8
|60 kg
|661 g
|7+5/8
|581 g
|6+6/8
|502 g
|5+6/8
|70 kg
|742 g
|8+5/8
|653 g
|7+4/8
|564 g
|6+4/8
|80 kg
|820 g
|9+4/8
|721 g
|8+3/8
|623 g
|7+2/8