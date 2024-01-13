HYPOALLERGENIC PUPPY
Dry food for dogs
Complete dietetic feed for dogs - Specially for puppies
Sizes available
1.5kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
5A. HYDROLYSED PROTEIN
Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.
5B. SKIN BARRIER
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
5C. OPTIMAL GROWTH
Specially adapted levels of nutrients (including protein and calcium) to meet the nutritional needs of growing puppies and satisfy their fussy appetites.
SENSITIVITIES 2A
2A. In dogs, food sensitivities to specific protein sources may cause cutaneous and gastro-intestinal signs.
FORMULA FEATURES 4C
4C. Precisely controlled combination of nutrients for digestive health.
SENSITIVITIES
2C. Growing puppies’natural immune defences need support.
FORMULA FEATURES TEXT
4A. Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:
FORMULA FEATURES 4D
4D. Specially enriched and palatable formula to help support growing period.
FORMULA FEATURES
SENSITIVITIES 2B
2B. Persistent skin sensitivities can negatively impact dogs' quality of life.
SENSITIVITIES 2C
PACKAGING TEXT
LEGAL TEXT
FEEDING GUIDELINE
HOW TO FEED YOUR DOG?
BRAND TEXT VETERINARY
In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could better support dogs’ health through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN® was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.
3D. Commitments Claims
FORMULA FEATURES 4B
4B. Highly hydrolysed protein and single source of carbohydrate.
|PUPPY'S AGE (in months)
|PUPPY'S WEIGHTS
|5Kg
|10Kg
|20Kg
|30Kg
|40Kg
|grams
|grams
|grams
|grams
|grams
|6-7
|101-91
|187-169
|316-294
|428-429
|531-532
|8-9
|80
|152-135
|274-251
|399-372
|499-467
|10-11
|79
|134-133
|228-225
|338-307
|435-408
|12-13
|223
|305-304
|383-380
|14-15
|303
|376