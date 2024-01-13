Hypoallergenic Small Dog

Hypoallergenic Small Dog

Dry food for dogs

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.

Sizes available

50g

1kg

3.5kg

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS
product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

Hydrolysed protein

Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.

Low RSS

Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to crystal formation.

Skin barrier

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.

Dental health

Contains specific nutrients which contribute to maintaining good oral health.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION