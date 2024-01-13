Mobility C2P+

Mobility C2P+

Dry food for dogs

Complete feed for adult dogs with joint sensitivity.

Sizes available

2kg

7kg

12kg

14kg

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS
product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

Exclusive joint complex

Innovative synergistic combination of turmeric extract, hydrolysed collagen, and green tea polyphenols, known to support joints.

Scientifically proven

Appreciable improvement of dogs’ mobility and quality of life.

Eases mobility management

A spontaneous food intake contributes to ease daily management of dogs’ mobility.

Moderate calorie

Moderate calorie content to help support joints stressed by excess weight and maintain ideal weight.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION