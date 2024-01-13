MOBILITY SUPPORT

Dry food for dogs

Complete feed for adult dogs

7kg

This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Mobility Support is specifically formulated to help support your dog’s joint health and ease of movement.  This formula contains New Zealand Green Lipped mussel extract and omega-3 fatty acids to help maintain healthy joints. This diet contains a moderate calorie content to help your dog maintain an ideal body weight, ultimately supporting joint health. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount.

BENEFITS

JOINT COMPLEX

New Zealand Green Lipped mussel extract to help maintain healthy joints.

OMEGA 3

Enriched with omega-3 fatty acids to help maintain healthy joints.

MODERATE CALORIE

Joints are under stress when dogs are overweight. Moderate calorie content to support joint health by maintaining an ideal body weight.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION