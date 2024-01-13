NEUTERED ADULT LARGE DOG
Dry food for dogs
Complete feed for dogs - For neutered adult large breed dogs (over 25 kg) or with a tendency to gain weight - Over 15 months old
Sizes available
3.5kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Benefits: Ideal bodyweight / Digestive health / Bone & joint support ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Adult Large Dogs is specifically formulated to help neutered large breed dogs maintain an optimal weight. This diet has an adapted calorie content to help dogs maintain an ideal weight and a blend of fibres to encourage a feeling of fullness after meals. This highly digestible formula contains specially selected prebiotics to help stimulate and support healthy digestion. This diet is formulated with high quality nutrients to help support and maintain the health of your large dog’s bones and joints. Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the best diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Adult Large Dogs can be mixed with ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Adult thin slices in gravy.* *Subject to product availability
5B. DIGESTIVE HEALTH
A highly digestible formula with prebiotics to support healthy digestion.
5A. IDEAL BODYWEIGHT
Adapted formula and calorie level to help dogs maintain an ideal weight. Designed to help promote the feeling of fullness, with a blend of fibres.
5C. BONE & JOINT SUPPORT
Formulated to help maintain healthy bones and joints.
BRAND TEXT VETERINARY
In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could better support dogs' health through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN® was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.
FORMULA FEATURES 4D
4D. Balanced level of protein and minerals. Omega 3 fatty acids.
FORMULA FEATURES TEXT
4A. Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:
FORMULA FEATURES 4C
4C. Moderate level of fat and controlled calorie content.
FORMULA FEATURES 4B
4B. Soluble and insoluble fibres, including psyllium.
SENSITIVITIES 2A
2A. Neutering can lead to changes in energy needs and appetite regulation which can increase the risk of weight gain.
|MIX FEEDING
|NEUTERED ADULT LARGE DOGS DRY
|NEUTERED ADULT DOG THIN SLICES IN GRAVY
|Dog's Weight (Kg)
|Body Condition
|Thin
|Thin
|Notmal
|Normal
|Overweight
|Overweight
|Pouch
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|25
|1+
|NA
|NA
|298
|3 + 1/2
|247
|2 + 7/8
|30
|1+
|NA
|NA
|345
|4
|287
|3 + 3/8
|35
|1+
|NA
|NA
|390
|4 + 1/2
|325
|3 + 3/4
|40
|1+
|NA
|NA
|434
|5
|362
|4 + 1/8
|45
|1+
|NA
|NA
|485
|5 + 5/8
|404
|4 + 5/8
|50
|1+
|NA
|NA
|518
|6
|432
|5
|55
|1+
|NA
|NA
|558
|6 + 1/2
|466
|5 + 3/8
|60
|1+
|NA
|NA
|597
|6 + 7/8
|499
|5 + 3/4
|65
|1+
|NA
|NA
|635
|7 + 3/8
|531
|6 + 1/8
|70
|1+
|NA
|NA
|673
|7 + 3/4
|563
|6 + 1/2
|75
|1+
|NA
|NA
|710
|8 + 1/4
|594
|6 + 7/8
|80
|1+
|NA
|NA
|747
|8 + 5/8
|625
|7 + 1/4
|85
|1+
|NA
|NA
|782
|9
|655
|7 + 5/8
|90
|1+
|NA
|NA
|818
|9 + 1/2
|685
|7 + 7/8
|95
|1+
|NA
|NA
|853
|9 + 7/8
|714
|8 + 1/4
|100
|1+
|NA
|NA
|887
|10 + 1/4
|743
|8 + 5/8
|Dogs Weight (Kg)
|Body Condition
|Thin
|Thin
|Normal
|Normal
|Overweight
|Overweight
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|25
|NA
|NA
|322
|3 + 6/8
|271
|3 + 1/8
|30
|NA
|NA
|369
|4 + 2/8
|311
|3 + 5/8
|35
|NA
|NA
|415
|4 + 6/8
|349
|4
|40
|NA
|NA
|458
|5 + 2/8
|386
|4+ 4/8
|45
|NA
|NA
|501
|5 + 6/8
|422
|4 + 7/8
|50
|NA
|NA
|542
|6 + 2/8
|456
|5 + 2/8
|55
|NA
|NA
|582
|6 + 6/8
|490
|5 + 5/8
|60
|NA
|NA
|621
|7 + 2/8
|523
|6
|65
|NA
|NA
|660
|7 + 5/8
|555
|6 + 3/8
|70
|NA
|NA
|697
|8 + 1/8
|587
|6 + 6/8
|75
|NA
|NA
|734
|8 + 4/8
|618
|7 + 1/8
|80
|NA
|NA
|771
|8 + 7/8
|649
|7 + 4/8
|85
|NA
|NA
|807
|9 + 3/8
|679
|7 + 7/8
|90
|NA
|NA
|842
|9 + 6/8
|709
|8 + 2/8
|95
|NA
|NA
|877
|10 + 1/8
|738
|8 + 4/8
|100
|NA
|NA
|911
|10 + 4/8
|767
|8 + 7/8